GE Vernova signs wind power agreements in Spain

GE Vernova has announced that it has signed several wind power agreements in Spain during the second quarter of 2024.

These projects will help support Spain’s ambitious renewable energy goals and will continue to contribute to the Spanish wind industry.

GE Vernova has the second largest installed base among wind turbine manufacturers according to the Asociación Empresarial Eólica.

For the third time, ERBI has chosen GE Vernova for two wind farms in Castilla y León. GE Vernova will also repower a wind farm in Catalonia, Spain.

The group will supply, install and commission five wind turbines from GE Vernova’s 6.1 MW-158 m wind farm for the Barranco del Agua wind farm in Andalusia.

These projects will leverage GE Vernova’s strong presence in the country, where the company already has more than 4.3 GW in operation, an engineering center of excellence in Barcelona and two wind turbine blade production plants,” said Gilan Sabatier, sales director for GE Vernova’s onshore wind business in international markets.