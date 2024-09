568.3 MW of photovoltaic and hybridization, and 300 MWp rejected in Spain in the third week of September

Application for declaration of public utility of the Stopper Solar photovoltaic plant of 114.30 MW and its evacuation infrastructures in the municipality of Antequera in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for declaration of public utility of the PFV Reclamo Solar photovoltaic plant of 49.105 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipalities of Antequera and Campillos, in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the Rehala Solar photovoltaic plant of 156.39 MW and its evacuation infrastructures in the municipalities of Antequera and Campillos in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the Orla Solar I photovoltaic solar plant, 69.14 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipality of Coín, in the province of Málaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for prior administrative authorization and construction of the self-consumption project jointly formed by a 48.02 MW hybrid photovoltaic installation, called Autoconsumo Puertollano, and a 4 MW hybrid storage module called BESS Autoconsumo Puertollano, together with its evacuation infrastructure, located in the municipality of Puertollano, Ciudad Real, promoted by Repsol.

Application for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation and the application for recognition of the public utility of the modified 2024 project, of the 25 MW Desma Wind Farm and its 32.075 MW Desma Solar photovoltaic hybridisation, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Albillos, Arcos de la Llana, Buniel, Cavia, Cayuela, Estépar, Rabé de las Calzadas, San Mamés de Burgos, Tardajos and Villalbilla de Burgos, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Green Capital.

Application for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation and the application for recognition of the public utility of the 42.5 MW Jerez photovoltaic solar park, for its hybridisation with the existing 42.5 MW Jerez wind farm, and for part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal term of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), promoted by Engie.

Environmental impact statement for the San Lorenzo C. 27.83 MW PV Plant project for hybridisation with the existing San Lorenzo C. 28.125 MW wind farm, and for part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by EDP Renewables.

In addition, the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines has rejected the request for prior administrative authorisation for the Oropesa photovoltaic solar park, with a peak power of 300 MW and nominal power of 250 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid, submitted by Energía Ercam. The project obtained an unfavourable Environmental Impact Statement in January 2023.