China and the US have the largest wind power capacity in the world

China is ahead of the United States in wind turbine capacity, with three times the capacity of the second-placed American country. The US has also made significant efforts to double its wind capacity in the last decade in regions such as Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma.

“It is worth noting that six US states now generate more than a third of their electricity from wind. Since 2019, wind energy has become the largest source of renewable energy in the country,” says the Visual Capitalist study.

Wind energy worldwide is enjoying significant growth, especially in Europe, with countries such as Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Sweden being the main producers.

Last year, global renewable energy installations had a significant rebound, increasing the share of total energy generation to 30%. China remains the world’s leading wind power producer, accounting for nearly 66% of global capacity additions in 2023.

The Asian country is home to large wind farms. By 2030, China aims to triple its number of wind and solar farms with the support of government spending, which is part of an ambitious renewable energy rollout.