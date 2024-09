German Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck visits Enercon factory in Aurich

Prominent visit to ENERCON’s Mechatronic Centre of Excellence in Aurich: Federal Minister of Economics and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck stopped off at ENERCON today (20 September) as part of his Northwest Tour. The Minister was able to gain a detailed insight into how ENERCON is preparing for the industrial ramp-up in the market upturn.

ENERCON has been making its contribution to onshore expansion, the energy transition and climate protection for 40 years. The Mechatronic Centre of Excellence is the Group’s global lead plant for mechatronic components and manufactures nacelles for all current turbine types – including the new top model E-175 EP5 with 175m rotor diameter and 6.0 / 7.0 MW rated power. Over 1,000 employees work on the energy transition at the Aurich production site. Over the past three years, the Mechatronic Centre of Excellence has produced and delivered around 1,700 nacelles across all series.

(from left): ENERCON COO Heiko Juritz, Thekla Wobben (Chairwoman of the Advisory Board of the AloysWobben Stiftung), Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck, Heiko Janssen (Chairman of the Board of the Aloys Wobben Stiftung), ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer.

During the factory tour, Robert Habeck visited an e-nacelle amongst other things.

During his exchange with the Federal Minister of Economics, ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer reaffirmed ENERCON’s willingness to continue contributing to the energy transition. However, he also emphasised specific demands on the federal government: ‘The wind industry in Germany needs medium and long-term planning security with regard to the industrial policy framework, the onshore market design and other regulatory requirements. This is where the federal government comes in.’

Udo Bauer also referred to the growing competition from non-European market participants that is forming on the continent. ‘We need a level playing field that ensures equal opportunities for all market participants, ensures fair competition in Germany and Europe and penalises price dumping that distorts competition. The German government must shape the industrial policy framework for onshore wind in such a way that fair competitive conditions are guaranteed in our domestic market and we can continue to invest and grow in Germany and Europe!’