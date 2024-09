Central America expects growth of up to 25% in photovoltaic (PV) energy by 2025

Panama, Costa Rica and El Salvador are entities in which a dynamism in photovoltaics (PV) is awakening due to the high prices of other energy sources.

The photovoltaic (PV) industry in Latin America could register a growth of between 10 and 15% on average per country during 2025, similar to this year, according to Sergio Rodríguez, service manager of Solis, one of the largest manufacturers of photovoltaic inverters in the world.

The list of the region in photovoltaic (PV) solar energy production is headed by countries such as Brazil, with 45 gigawatts (GW); Mexico, with 3.3 GW; Chile, with 3 GW and Colombia, with 1.9 GW.

In addition, according to Rodríguez, Panama, Costa Rica and El Salvador are entities in which a dynamism is awakening in this sector due to the high prices of other energy sources.

“Given the high prices of the electricity markets, many consumers see self-consumption as the ideal way to save on their electricity bill,” he added.

Given the adoption of this renewable medium, he pointed out, growth similar to that of 2024 is expected for next year in Latin America and, in the case of Central America and the Caribbean, it could be up to 25% due to the contribution of countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Panama or the Dominican Republic.

On this path of energy transition, companies such as Solis record their own results: in the first half of 2024, the company shipped 13.3 GW of solar inverters globally, 5% more than in the same period of the previous year.

In the case of Mexico, the company has supplied 1.5 GW of inverters for distributed generation, which represents almost 50% of the Mexican market, which currently totals 3.3 GW.

These types of results have consolidated the brand’s position as the third largest manufacturer of solar inverters worldwide, according to a report published by the British consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

For Rodríguez, it is essential that companies like Solis continue to maximize energy efficiency with projects of different scales in Latin America and he noted that, for this reason, the product portfolio for the residential and commercial market is being expanded.

Regarding such expansion work, he highlighted that the manufacturer recently reached a historic milestone by exceeding 100 GW in accumulated shipments globally, a figure that exceeds the production of solar energy in Brazil and Mexico together, countries that lead the solar sector in the Latin American region.

At the international level, organizations such as the United Nations have recognized that “photovoltaic energy systems have great potential as a low-carbon supply technology,” and should therefore be one of the solutions to reduce the costs of high energy prices and preserve the environment.