Photovoltaics in Spain installed 7,489 MW in 2023

On the occasion of the presentation of our Annual Report, I am pleased to present a brief review of the activities we have carried out at UNEF throughout 2023, as well as an overview of the results obtained and a panoramic perspective of the Spanish photovoltaic sector.

Last year saw significant growth in our sector, reaffirming the leading role of solar energy in Spain’s energy transition. The data speak for themselves: in 2023, 5,783 MW of new power was installed in ground-based photovoltaic plants, representing significant growth of 26.5% compared to the previous year. This progress not only demonstrates the vitality of our sector, but also its ability to adapt and grow in a changing environment.

In the field of self-consumption, the figures speak of the maturity and potential of this segment, and also of the challenges that lie ahead. In 2023, 1,706 MW of photovoltaic self-consumption were installed,

representing a 32% drop compared to 2022 and raising the

cumulative total to 6,955 MW. Particularly notable has

been the progress in the industrial sector, which has come to

lead self-consumption installations, representing 60% of the total compared to 47% the previous year.

In total, adding ground-based and self-consumption plants, 7,489 MW were installed in 2023, bringing the accumulated photovoltaic capacity in

Spain to 32,488 MW. We continue to position ourselves as a benchmark in Europe and reaffirm our commitment to the objectives of decarbonisation and sustainability. A particularly notable achievement is that photovoltaic energy has consolidated itself as the fourth source of electric generation in Spain, representing 13.6% of the national energy mix. With this data we can speak

not only of the quantitative growth of our sector, but also of its growing qualitative importance in the Spanish energy landscape.

In 2023, UNEF has maintained constant relations with all the relevant actors in the sector. Taking advantage of the election year, we have conveyed our demands and future challenges to all political parties. Numerous institutional meetings have been held, prioritizing

those municipalities or Autonomous Communities where

the development of photovoltaic projects has faced

difficulties. It is noteworthy that, in some municipalities,

UNEF has developed mediation work at the request

of its managers and the companies themselves, obtaining

optimal results. In the regulatory field, 2023 has been characterized as a year of stability, although not without significant activity.

Important consultations have been carried out, such as those related to the reform of the electricity market, in line with the changes made at European level, and the definition of the objectives of the new National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC).

Several Royal Decree-Laws have marked the legislative nature

of this year, leaving a notable mark on the electricity market. Among them, the extension of administrative milestones, changes in the PVPC and modifications in the criteria for environmental assessments stand out.



A particularly relevant milestone has been the update

of the objectives of the PNIEC. In June 2023, the Ministry

of Ecological Transition opened this update to public consultation,

a crucial tool that defines decarbonization and energy planning policies in Spain. The new targets, which will be definitively approved

in Brussels during the summer of 2024, have been revised upwards, establishing greater ambition in the deployment of photovoltaics, storage and hydrogen by 2030.

Specifically, the photovoltaic power installation targets have increased from 36 GW, established in the 2021 PNIEC, to 76 GW in this new draft, aligning with UNEF’s proposal of between 70-80 GW. In addition, a specific target for self-consumption of 19 GW has been set, exceeding our proposal of 15 GW and representing a significant advance compared to the previous PNIEC, which did not establish a specific target in this area. At UNEF we are pleased to see this ambition in the new objectives, which reflects the crucial role of photovoltaic solar energy in Spain’s energy transition and represents an important support for the work we have been developing.

A highlight of the year was the celebration of the 10th Solar Forum, which once again broke attendance records, filling us with pride. At this event we were able to set collective thinking in motion on crucial issues for the sector: the possible extension of the milestones

that expire in July 2025, the social acceptance of the projects, the challenges of residential self-consumption, as well as the challenges facing storage, among other issues of essential relevance.

Looking to the future, our commitment remains firm: to continue promoting solar energy as a fundamental pillar of the energy transition in Spain. This implies not only continuing with the deployment of plants on the ground and

encouraging self-consumption, but also betting on energy storage as a fundamental complement to photovoltaics and the integration of this energy

into all sectors of the economy.

At UNEF, we will continue working to overcome

regulatory barriers, encourage the training of qualified professionals and

promote best practices in sustainability and respect for the environment. Our UNEF Seal of Excellence in Sustainability remains

a benchmark in the sector, ensuring that the growth

of solar energy is carried out in a responsible manner and

beneficial to the whole of society.

To conclude, I would like to express my most sincere thanks

to all associated companies for their trust

and continued support. Your commitment is the engine that

drives our sector. I would also like to extend my appreciation

to the UNEF team and the members of the Board of Directors for their dedication and constant effort.

Together we are building a cleaner, more sustainable and prosperous energy future

for Spain and for the planet; and I have no doubt that we will continue to work together to turn challenges into opportunities

and consolidate the leadership of photovoltaic solar energy

in our country.



Rafael Benjumea, President of UNEF