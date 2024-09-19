Iberdrola strengthens its leadership in offshore wind power with the inauguration of Saint Brieuc, France

With a capacity of 496 megawatts, it is one of the two operational offshore wind farms in France and will serve to close to 1 million people in the Brittany region.

The executive chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, said: “This project lays the foundations for the offshore wind sector in France and clearly demonstrates the potential that this technology has to boost energy security and the reindustrialisation of Europe, while contributing to climate objectives, in line with the Draghi report.”



This morning (Thursday 19th September) in Brittany, Iberdrola inaugurated the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France, the second largest in the country, with 496-megawatt (MW) of capacity and an annual production of nearly 2,000 gigawatt hours (GWh). This will make it possible to provide secure, indigenous, and emission-free energy to close to 1 million people.

With an investment of €2.4 billion, the project began development in 2012 and entered full operation in 2024, following three years of construction. It consists of 62 turbines, each with a capacity of 8 MW, the most powerful installed in France to date.

The construction work supported more than 1,700 jobs, 500 locally, and involved a range of industry leading companies, such as Siemens-Gamesa (wind turbines), the Navantia Windar consortium (foundations and transition pieces), Haizea (towers), Prysmian (cabling) and Van Oord (installation). In total, more than 150 European companies worked on the project.

The Saint-Brieuc project also helped to advance the offshore wind sector in France. The wind turbines were manufactured by Siemens-Gamesa at a new facility in Le Havre and the components of the jacket foundations were partly built and assembled by Navantia Windar in the Port of Brest.

Iberdrola’s experienced project team and suppliers successfully overcame a range of challenges to deliver the project on schedule, including adverse weather and challenging sea conditions. Innovative new techniques and equipment for fixing the turbine’s foundations to the seabed were developed, overcoming the challenges posed by hard rock formations in the seabed (composed of basalt rock).

Years of planning was involved in ensuring hundreds of companies across the supply chain delivered components and equipment to specification and on schedule, all supported by expert teams leading on thousands of environmental protection measures and delivering against a wide range of social requirements.

Leading offshore wind in the world

Saint-Brieuc is Iberdrola’s fourth offshore wind farm in full operation, following West of Duddon Sands (United Kingdom), located in the Irish Sea, Wikinger (Germany), in the Baltic Sea, and East Anglia One (United Kingdom), located in the North Sea.

In addition, Iberdrola has four other projects in construction. In 2025, Baltic Eagle in Germany and Vineyard Wind 1 (which will be the first large-scale in the United States) will come into operation. In 2026, East Anglia Three in the United Kingdom and Windanker in Germany will come into operation.

Iberdrola’s investment in operational offshore wind farms, and those under construction, amounts to €15 billion.

Beyond these projects, in the last month, Iberdrola has been awarded contracts for two new projects. East Anglia Two, in the UK and New England Wind 1, in the state of Massachusetts (US).

Once concluded, the group’s total investment in offshore wind will exceed €25 billion.

Iberdrola also has guaranteed seabed rights for future projects in the UK, continental Europe, the US, Australia, and Japan.

Iberdrola in France

Besides to the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, Iberdrola operates 11 onshore wind projects in France and has a portfolio of wind and solar PV projects of in different stages of development. The company has offices in Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Nancy, Bordeaux, Limoges and Marseille, in addition to its operations and maintenance facilities for its assets in the country, such as Saint-Brieuc.