Viscofan Group will cover 30% of its electricity needs in Navarra with the renewable energy produced at a 48.11MWp photovoltaic plant

Viscofan, a leading company in the manufacturing of casings for the food industry, has chosen ACCIONA Energía to carry out its decarbonization project through the installation of a photovoltaic self-consumption system at its facilities in Cáseda (Navarra, Spain), including operation and maintenance for the next 30 years. With a capacity of 48.11 MWp, the installation will be one of the largest industrial self-consumption photovoltaic plants in Spain.

The self-consumption photovoltaic plant, which has been declared a project of regional interest by the Government of Navarra, will cover around 30% of the electricity needs of Viscofan’s premises in Navarra through 100% renewable energy. The consumption of clean energy will reduce Viscofan’s CO2 emissions by 50,306 tons per year. The company will also be able to monitor the plant’s energy consumption in detail and in real time through ACCIONA Energía’s energy management platform that will be monitored 24/7 via a digital panel connected to its control center.

The agreement follows a PPA on-site formula under an “energy as a service” scheme, whereby Viscofan contracts the long-term clean electricity supply service and ACCIONA Energía covers the investment required for the installation, operation, and maintenance of the system. This model facilitates decarbonization and cost savings from day one, as well as digitalization and flexibility in energy consumption without the need for the customer to make any investment.

Viscofan’s self-consumption project is part of its Sustainability Action Plan, which includes, among others, a commitment to energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as the development of sustainable products that have a direct impact on its value chain, helping its customers to reduce emissions.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 13.9GW of renewable energy and presence in 25 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the majority shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com