Vestas bets on wind power in Brazil and invests heavily to expand wind turbine factory

Danish wind energy company Vestas announced a solid investment of US$ 23 million to expand its wind turbine production in Aquiraz, Ceará, reinforcing the confidence of international investors in the Brazilian wind energy market.

This expansion focuses on the implementation of the V163-4.5 MW wind turbine production line, which represents a significant evolution in terms of capacity and technological efficiency. Vestas’ move coincides with the opening of a factory by Chinese competitor Goldwind, indicating a competitive upturn in the country’s wind energy sector.

In addition to investing in the expansion of its factory, Vestas signed an agreement with Spain’s Banco Santander to obtain detailed conditions on the financing of its supply chain and wind energy projects in Brazil. This agreement is an important milestone for the sustainability and growth of the sector in the country.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, highlighted the importance of this investment for Brazil, stating that it reflects the strengthening of the sector and the recovery of confidence from international investors.

Currently, Brazil has more than 32 GW of installed wind capacity, corresponding to 15% of the national electricity matrix, with more than 90% of this capacity in the Northeast states. Vestas’ expansion is seen as a strategic step that will not only increase local production, but also enhance the country’s leadership in the renewable energy sector in Latin America.