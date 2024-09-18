UKA orders 68 MW of wind power and N175/6.X wind turbines from Nordex in Germany

10 wind turbines on hybrid towers developed in-house by Nordex with a hub height of 179 metres. Nordex has surpassed the 70 GW mark in orders received since its foundation.

The wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) has ordered 10 wind turbines from Nordex from the latest Delta4000 N175/6.X series. The 6.8 MW wind turbines with a hub height of 179 metres are destined for the 68 MW Mahlsdorf wind farm in Brandenburg. The order also includes the Premium Service for the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 20 years.

With this order, the Nordex Group has now surpassed the 10 GW barrier in Germany alone and at the same time the 70 GW barrier in orders received worldwide since its foundation in 1985.

After installation and commissioning in 2025, the UKA Mahlsdorf wind farm will be the first wind farm with N175/6.X turbines with a hub height of 179 metres in Germany. The hybrid towers used in this project were developed in-house by the Nordex Group. Thanks to the high hub height, attractive wind speeds can be achieved even in locations with light winds.

“The rotor is the engine, especially in the N175/6.X. With a diameter of 175 metres, the rotor captures a lot of energy from the wind and, with a hub height of 179 metres, it also moves in wind currents at much higher speeds,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President of the Nordex Group Central Region. He adds: “We are therefore very pleased that UKA has chosen our latest technology and that we can demonstrate the high efficiency of the turbines in Mahlsdorf, especially with high hub heights. This would not have been possible without the long-standing, trusting collaboration between the two companies, which have set themselves the goal of implementing the latest, economical and climate-friendly solutions for the energy transition in Germany.”

Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group, adds: “The dimensions of the components and the location in the forest make the UKA Mahlsdorf wind farm a challenging project once again. Thanks to our company policy, which is based on long-term partnerships, and our search for the optimal solution, we were able to create the best overall package in a highly competitive environment. This convinced the local decision-makers to work with UKA. Together with Nordex, we will use the Mahlsdorf wind farm to sharpen our profile as a specialist for forest wind projects. Thanks to our extensive project portfolio, UKA will consolidate its position as a key player in the energy transition in the coming years.”

In the summer of 2024, Nordex installed the first N175/6.X turbine at a hub height of 112 metres in Schleswig-Holstein. The turbine was successfully put into operation in September and produced the first kilowatt hour of clean electricity. It will be installed in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern later in the year. The 179-metre-high prototype of the N175/6.X is now available from Occidental. With an installed capacity of 6.8 MW and a hub height of 179 metres, the N175/6.X is the tallest and most powerful turbine that the Nordex Group has supplied to the German market.

As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) parks. UKA is a privately owned company offering a sustainable energy supply in Germany, Europe and America that is independent of fossil fuel imports, guarantees low electricity generation costs and is environmentally friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has been pursuing a long-term business strategy since its foundation in 1999. The company’s employees are committed to delivering the best possible project results that meet the highest criteria of quality and profitability. All projects are carried out systematically, even when external circumstances demand an extra dose of patience and perseverance.

The UKA Group is one of the leading developers of renewable energy projects in Germany. In addition, the Group’s asset management subsidiary UKB is responsible for the technical and commercial management of wind and photovoltaic parks in Germany.

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the USA and Mexico.