Ørsted signs agreement with Equinor for carbon removal credits

In a new agreement, Ørsted will sell carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits amounting to 330,000 tonnes of CO 2 to Equinor over a ten-year period. This is part of Ørsted’s CO 2 capture and storage project, ‘Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub’, which will capture 430,000 tonnes of biogenic CO 2 annually from two of Ørsted’s biomass-fired CHP plants from 2026. The CO 2 that is captured comes from sustainable biomass and will be permanently stored under the North Sea seabed. In this way, CO 2 will be removed from the atmosphere and contribute to negative emissions.

The sale of CDR credits contributes to the realisation of the ‘Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub’, as biomass-based carbon capture and storage is still at an early stage of development and associated with high costs. The sale of CDR credits and support from the Danish Energy Agency have therefore been crucial to the financing of the project.

Contributing to a functioning voluntary carbon market, as exemplified by this agreement, is part of Equinor’s strategy to reduce its net scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 % by the end of 2030 compared to 2015 levels. A maximum of 10 % of this target may be achieved through CDR credits, and at least 90 % of this target must be achieved through absolute reductions.

Ole Thomsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Ørsted’s Bioenergy business, says:

“Equinor shares Ørsted’s commitment to maturing carbon capture and storage technologies. We already have a partnership with Equinor and Nordsøfonden to explore the possibility of storing CO 2 in the subsurface, and we’re pleased to expand the collaboration through this agreement on the sale of CDR credits.”

Ørsted’s partner Northern Lights, which is responsible for storing CO 2 in the subsurface, is also owned by Equinor, among others.

Svein Skeie, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Equinor, says:

“We’re very pleased to expand our cooperation with Ørsted to also include CDR credits. We both share the belief that building markets enabling the physical reduction and removal of carbon will play a role in reducing emissions.”