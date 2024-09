Morocco to develop its first offshore wind power plant

With an offshore wind energy potential of 200 gigawatts, Morocco aims to take advantage of its strong winds and favourable maritime conditions, benefiting from an EIB grant for renewable energy production.

Morocco is stepping up its efforts to tap its significant offshore wind energy potential and expand its wind power capacity, according to a report by Spanish media outlet El Economista.

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) is leading the development of the country’s offshore wind industry. Leveraging its expertise, MASEN plans to establish its first offshore wind farm off the coast of Essaouira.

Supported by a MAD 20.6 million (around USD 2.1 million) grant from the European Investment Bank (EIB), this initiative represents a major step forward for Morocco in the renewable energy sector.

“To this end, it plans to develop its first offshore wind farm off the coast of Essaouira. The entity chaired by Nadia Calviño has valued the contract, which has a duration of two years, at two million euros,” writes the Spanish media.

Estimates by the World Bank Group indicate that Morocco has a potential offshore wind capacity of 200 gigawatts (GW), with 22 GW particularly suitable for fixed-bottom wind turbines.

Studies reveal that this region enjoys high wind speeds and favourable maritime conditions for fixed-bottom offshore wind turbines, thanks to its shallow waters.