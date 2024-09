Luxembourg is studying the feasibility of installing photovoltaic panels along country’s motorways

The Luxembourg government on Tuesday announced plans to harness the potential of its motorway network for solar energy production, marking a new step in its strategy to expand the country’s renewable energy capacity.

In a joint initiative, the Ministry of the Economy and the Ministry of Mobility and Public Works, along with the National Roads Administration, have launched a study to evaluate the feasibility of installing photovoltaic panels along Luxembourg’s motorways.

The study, which focuses initially on the A3 motorway, aims to identify areas where solar energy projects can be integrated with ongoing infrastructure works. As the A3 undergoes expansion, officials see an opportunity to align construction efforts with the development of solar installations, potentially reducing costs and accelerating timelines.

The initial findings of the study are promising but the results of more detailed study on the country’s whole 165 kilometre motorway network are still pending.

A strategic first step

The initiative is seen as a strategic first step in a broader plan to increase Luxembourg’s renewable energy output, a national target set out in the country’s energy and climate plan. Under the plan, the government wants to reach a share of 37% of renewable energies in energy consumption.

The feasibility study outlines theoretical potential, makes initial recommendations, and suggests priority areas for development. An inter-ministerial working group will now be responsible for assessing technical feasibility, focusing on land use and the capacity of the electricity grid to absorb additional power.

This move aligns with Luxembourg’s ongoing efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and increase its renewable energy capacity. In recent years, the government has rolled out several initiatives to promote solar energy, including incentives for private and public entities to install photovoltaic panels.

