Pampa Energía inaugurated its sixth wind farm with 31 wind turbines

he new wind farm has an installed capacity of 140 MW, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 200,000 homes. “These projects generate significant savings in foreign currency for the country,” said Marcelo Mindlin.

Pampa Energía inaugurated its sixth wind farm in the southeast of the province of Buenos Aires and reached 427 MW of wind generation.

This is the Pampa Energía VI Wind Farm (PEPE VI) in Bahía Blanca, made up of 31 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 140 MW, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 200,000 homes. The total investment was US$260 million.

According to company executives revealed to Energy Report, it is the first in the country to be connected to a 500 kV line and for its implementation it was necessary to build a transformer station and an 8-kilometer extra high voltage line.

Marcelo Mindlin, president of Pampa Energía, said that “the growth of renewable energy is a clear example that when there are State policies that are respected over the years, regardless of changes in government, the private sector responds with investments billions of dollars.”

“These projects generate significant savings in foreign currency for the country. Because instead of importing fuel to generate energy, which is more expensive and very polluting, we intelligently use our natural resources, in this case the wind,” he added.

Daniel González, Secretary of Energy and Mining Coordination of the Nation, also participated in the inauguration; Federico Susbielles, mayor of the city; provincial and municipal officials and company authorities.

Daniel González exonerated the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, for not attending the event and celebrated a cleaner energy matrix. “It is what we need as a country, consistency in the investments of the business sector. Everyone knows that the infrastructure in general in Argentina is a little short to be able to support all the growth that we believe. From the Government we need many Pampas and many wind farms and investments to be able to adapt to the growth, to the opportunity for growth that Argentina has,” he said.

In this context, the secretary added that the Government “will do everything in our power to create the necessary conditions so that investment continues and that the pace of investment is even greater.”

He also said that it is “nice to see how our energy matrix continues to be filled with renewable energy for those of us who come from oil, it was more difficult to see it, but it is very clear that the country is going in the right direction, that we have a clean energy matrix and that we are making it even cleaner. I think that this is a good example of the communion that there has to be between the private sector and the public sector playing the role that we have to play in the public sector, which is to intervene as little as possible, to generate conditions so that the private sector can develop.”

“In football terms, sometimes we are playing a game of chance and it seems to me that it is a bit like what we have to do in the public sector,” concluded González.

How much energy does Pampa generate in Argentina

Pampa Energía is one of the largest generators of electric energy in the country, with a total capacity of 5,472 MW, through nine thermal power plants, three hydroelectric plants and five wind farms.

In addition, according to data from CAMMESA, it is the private company that generates the most energy since 2018, with a contribution of 15% of the total in Argentina.

Currently, the company operates four parks in the southeast of the province of Buenos Aires: PEPE II and PEPE III, both of 53 MW, and PEPE IV and PEPE VI of 81 MW and 140 MW respectively. In addition, it owns the 100 MW Arauco II Wind Farm in La Rioja.

In this context, Mindilin highlighted the national government’s search for balance in public accounts and the 2025 Budget. “After many years, it is consolidating a zero fiscal deficit policy. We know that Argentines are making an enormous effort, especially the most vulnerable. As entrepreneurs, we have the duty to support this effort, continuing and accelerating our investments in the country, generating more activity and more employment,” he stressed.