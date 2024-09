Ørsted is the global leader in offshore wind and one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world

After more than 30 years of innovation, dedication and hard work leading the renewable energy industry, we’ve built more wind farms at sea than any other company in the world. The world’s first, the world’s largest. Taiwan’s biggest, the U.S.’s first, among many others. And this year, we’re building more renewable energy capacity than ever before.

A total of 9.2 GW of wind, solar and power-to-X across three continents. Enough to power nearly eight million homes with green energy – energy that benefits climate, nature and people. Each project bringing us a step closer to our vision of creating a world that runs entirely on green energy.

7.6GW

offshore wind, including the world’s largest offshore wind farm

1.6GW

onshore renewables: onshore wind, solar, power-to-X

?8million

homes across the world powered with green energy

Hornsea 3

Key facts

231 turbines

2.9 GW capacity

Powering 3.3. million UK homes

Hornsea 3 will be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm upon completion. Located in the North Sea off the coast of England, it will have a generating capacity of 2.9 GW – enough green energy to power more than 3 million UK homes. The project will make a significant contribution toward UK energy security, as well the local and national economy through supply chain investment and jobs.

Greater Changhua 1 & 2a

Key facts

111 turbines

900 MW capacity

Powering 1 million Taiwanese homes

Greater Changhua 1 and 2a are our first gigawatt-scale offshore wind farms outside of Europe. They’re also Taiwan’s first utility-scale far-shore wind farms and the largest of their kind in the Asia-Pacific, reaffirming Taiwan as the frontrunner in the region. With a total installed capacity of 900 MW, the two offshore wind farms produce enough renewable energy to power one million Taiwanese households a year. Both are in operation and fully connected to the grid as of April 2024.

Borkum Riffgrund 3

Key facts

83 turbines

913 MW capacity

Power 1 million homes

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is currently under construction in the German waters of the North Sea. Scheduled to commence operations in 2025, this project will feature 83 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 913 MW, sufficient to power nearly one million homes. Once complete, it will be Germany largest and first zero-subsidy offshore wind farm.

Helena Energy Center

Key facts

Combined wind and solar

518 MW capacity

Powering over 110,000 Texan homes

Helena Energy Center is located in Bee Country, Texas, and is Ørsted’s first and only co-located wind and solar project. The wind portion of the project, Helena Wind, will generate 268 MW of power, and the solar portion of the project, Sparta Solar, will generate 250 MWAC of power. Helena Energy Centre is now fully operational as of June 2024.