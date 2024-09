AMEA Power to develop largest solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Egypt

The projects will bring AMEA Power’s total capacity in Egypt to 2,000 MW of wind and photovoltaic (PV) power, accompanied by 900 MWh of battery energy storage systems.

AMEA Power will invest an additional $800 million in two major renewable energy projects in Egypt, reinforcing its commitment to the country’s clean energy transition.

The projects will bring AMEA Power’s total capacity in Egypt to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and photovoltaic power, accompanied by 900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The new projects include a 1,000 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and a 600 MWh BESS in the Benban area, Aswan Governorate, making it the largest solar PV and BESS project in Africa.

In addition, AMEA Power will expand its 500 MW Abydos solar PV project, adding a 300 MWh BESS in Kom Ombo, marking the first utility-scale BESS in Egypt.

The power purchase agreements (PPAs) for both projects were signed with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) in a ceremony attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other high-ranking officials.

“These projects not only represent milestones for Egypt’s renewable energy sector, but also affirm AMEA Power’s leadership in pioneering sustainable energy solutions,” said AMEA Power Chairman Hussain Al Nowais.

The projects are expected to create 2,500 jobs during peak construction and provide renewable energy to 769,800 households, reducing carbon emissions by more than 2.3 million tons annually.

The company’s expansion is seen as a crucial step towards Egypt’s energy diversification goals and efforts to mitigate power outages, and both projects are expected to contribute significantly to energy security upon completion.

In recent news, the company said it has reached financial close for its 120 MW Doornhoek solar PV project located in South Africa. When commissioned, the $120 million project will be the company’s first operational asset in the country.

AMEA Power, the majority shareholder of the 120 MW solar PV project, has partnered with Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Energy, which are wholly owned by African women.

The project was first awarded to the consortium through REIPPPP tender window 6. Standard Bank South Africa provided debt financing of US$100 million (approximately ZAR 1.8 billion) to AMEA Power, while Industrial Development Corporation provided US$8 million (approximately ZAR 150 million) of equity financing to the local partners.

