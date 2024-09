Photovoltaic modules and cells fall in price on the international market

The data is part of the new InfoLink Consulting newsletter, corresponding to the first week of September.

The double-glass bifacial photovoltaic modules with TOPCon and HJT (heterojunction) technologies suffered a new price reduction on the international market in the first week of September.

As a result, the values ??that remained stagnant in the last two months at the lowest cost of the year are now even more attractive. The data is part of the new InfoLink Consulting weekly newsletter.

The document aims to measure the behavior of the global costs of the main inputs in the photovoltaic production chain.

In addition to solar panels, the consultancy also identified price drops in other components, such as N-type and P-type cells.

According to the Infolink Bulletin, the largest price reduction recorded occurred in photovoltaic modules with TOPCon technology.

The solution saw a 4.5% reduction in equipment costs between the last week of August and the first week of September.

The current average value is US$0.105/W, with market value fluctuations between US$0.33/W (the most expensive found) and US$0.085/W (the cheapest found).

HJT modules experienced a drop of around 4% this week, with the price reaching around US$0.12/W. The cost of acquiring the technology has fallen by around 25% since January, when it stood at US$0.16/W.

Regarding photovoltaic cells, both P-Type and N-Type cells had a price reduction of around 2.6%, with the former selling at a cost of US$0.038/W and the latter at US$0.037/W.

https://www.infolink-group.com