Photovoltaic and energy storage help enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency

On August 31, the staff from the Xin Gao Service Center of State Grid Taizhou Electric Power Supply Company assisted the Taizhou First Aluminum Factory in formulating a personalized “photovoltaic + energy storage” integrated plan, providing customers with stable and efficient clean energy supply and promoting green and low-carbon energy transformation.

Amid the current backdrop of energy structure transformation and green development, an increasing number of enterprises aspire to achieve energy savings, consumption reduction, and cost optimization through photovoltaic power generation and energy storage systems.

As early as November 2022, the Taizhou First Aluminum Plant in Jiangsu Province adopted the carefully tailored photovoltaic energy optimization plan from the power supply company. By installing rooftop photovoltaic systems, it secured sufficient power supply for production, effectively reducing costs and improving efficiency. The plant’s rooftop photovoltaic system was connected to the grid in December 2022, generating approximately 920,000 kWh of electricity annually. When the plant operates below full capacity, it can generate and consume electricity on its own, with excess power fed into the grid. When actively participating in grid demand response, the plant proactively reduces its load to prioritize power supply to households.

On August 26 of this year, fully responding to national energy policies, the factory submitted a request for a 250kW/524kWh energy storage project to the Xin Gao Center. The account manager immediately visited the site to thoroughly understand the user’s electricity consumption habits, scenarios, and specific requirements for energy storage functions, thereby customizing a personalized energy storage plan for the user.

The factory’s responsible person said “We integrate energy storage equipment to store low-demand electricity for use during peak production hours. This approach of energy storage and off-peak power utilization significantly reduces electricity costs.” The organic combination of photovoltaic power generation and energy storage systems realizes multiple functions, including self-consumption, surplus electricity grid-feeding, and peak shaving and valley filling.

Enhancing enterprise quality and efficiency is inseparable from optimizing electrical energy. State Grid Taizhou Electric Power Supply Company vows to continue to advance on the path of promoting smart grid construction and serving green development, striving to provide users with cleaner and more economical electricity services and contribute to the high-quality development of the energy industry.