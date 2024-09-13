Development of photovoltaic solar power industry in Hami City, NW China

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2024 shows a partial view of the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2024 shows a partial view of the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a partial view of a 50-megawatt molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Naomaohu Township of Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A worker operates at the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a partial view of a 50-megawatt molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Naomaohu Township of Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a partial view of a 50-megawatt molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Naomaohu Township of Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows people working at the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2024 shows a partial view of the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows a view of the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People work at the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a partial view of a 50-megawatt molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Naomaohu Township of Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People work at the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows a “photovoltaic+solar thermal” clean energy project under construction in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2024 shows a view of the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A worker operates at the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2024. Hami has flat terrain and is blessed with one of the longest sunshine durations in the country. Local authorities have been accelerating the development of solar power industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)