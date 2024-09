Ørsted places first wind power order with Nordex in Ireland

Ørsted has placed an order with Nordex Group to supply and install nine N133/4800 wind turbines for the 43 MW Farranrory wind farm in Ireland. The order also includes a Premium Plus service contract under which Nordex will maintain the turbines for a period of 20 years from the date of commencement of service. The contract is the first agreement signed by Danish energy company Ørsted (one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies) and the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group is installing the wind turbines for Farranrory on tubular steel towers and the delivery and installation programme will commence in summer 2025. Following completion and commissioning in 2026, Farranrory is expected to supply clean electricity to 25,000 Irish homes.

Ørsted’s vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, builds and operates onshore and offshore wind farms, solar parks, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A-List as a global leader in climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted is headquartered in Denmark and employs approximately 8,900 people. Ørsted shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, group revenues were DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion).

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on onshore turbines between 4 and 6 MW+, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.