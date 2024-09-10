Iberdrola installs modules for the Camino Solar photovoltaic solar power plant (California)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has begun installing the first of about 105,000 solar modules at its Camino Solar project in California. With a capacity of 44 MWac (57 MWdc), Camino Solar is expected to generate the same amount of energy consumed by about 14,000 U.S. homes annually.

“We are excited to add this clean, renewable energy project to California’s grid. Camino solar, like all of our projects, is creating jobs and boosting the local economy,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This is an example of Avangrid continuing to grow its solar capacity across the country, supplementing our large wind fleet, and accelerating the clean energy transition.”

Camino is expected to create about 100 jobs during construction, nearly all of them filled locally, and will generate about $15 million in state and local taxes during its lifetime.

Camino is being built next to Avangrid’s 189 MW Manzana wind farm, which was built in 2012. The project is located on a combination of private land and more than 200 acres of public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

When construction is completed, Camino will become the tenth solar project in Avangrid’s portfolio of projects and its first in California.

Avangrid has six other wind energy projects in California, ranging from San Diego County to the Bay Area, with a combined operating capacity of over 500 MW. These wind farms have generated a combined $88 million in property taxes as of the end of last year, supporting a variety of local public services. The Company recently eclipsed 9 GW of installed capacity across its fleet of projects spread across nearly half the country.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Iberdrola is one of the world’s biggest energy companies and a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of nearly 40,000 and assets in excess of €141.7 billion, across the world, Iberdrola helps to support 400,000 jobs across its supply chain, with annual procurement of €12.2 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €130 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.