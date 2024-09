EDPR’s first hybrid wind-solar photovoltaic ( PV) project in Poland increases output by almost 20%

With a combined capacity of 124.5 MWp (115.5 MWac), the Konary wind-solar hybrid project produced over 180 GWh for the Polish grid, increasing the renewable production of the site up to almost 20%;



This was the first renewable hybrid project in Poland and showcases how combining renewable energy technologies on the same site allows adding more clean energy to the country.

EDP Renewables is celebrating the first year of operation of Poland’s first wind-solar hybrid plant. In 2023, EDPR put in operation the Konary photovoltaic plant near the Golancz wind farm, which has been running for over a decade in Go?a?cz and Margonin communes, in the Greater Poland Voivodeship. This investment created Poland’s first hybrid renewable hub, combining solar and wind energy to the same grid infrastructure and showcasing EDP’s commitment with the Polish energy transition.

With a combined capacity of 124.5 MW (79.5 MW from the wind farm and 45 MWp from the photovoltaic plant), the Konary hybrid farm produced close to 180 GWh of renewable energy for the Polish grid in its first year in operation. By adding the photovoltaic plant and through higher availability of wind, EDP has increased the renewable production of the site by up to close to 20% in one year. EDP also strengthened its contribution to Poland’s decarbonization efforts by avoiding more than 100,000 tons of CO 2 emissions and supplying energy to over 51,000 Polish households.

“We are proud to mark the first year of operation of Poland’s first wind-solar hybrid plant, a key achievement in our efforts to drive the energy transition through innovative solutions. By integrating the Konary photovoltaic plant with the established Golancz wind farm, we took advantage of the complementary nature of wind and solar resources and enhanced our contribution to decarbonize the region”, notedPedro Vinagre, interim Country Manager of EDP Renewables in Poland.

EDP is a pioneer in hybrid projects in Poland, but also in Spain and Portugal, with a total capacity of 0.3 GW in hybrid projects in Europe. The company has also launched Europe’s largest floating solar platform on the Alqueva reservoir, in Portugal, combining hydroelectric and photovoltaic plants. Hybridization can also be done by adding battery storage systems to renewable assets, as EDP has already done in the United States.

Since its entrance in Poland, EDP has already developed and installed over 1 GW of renewable energy and currently operates over 670 MW in wind and solar utility-scale and over 130 MWp in Decentralized Solar solutions installed in Polish companies.