Vestas secures first US offshore wind order for 810 MW Empire Wind 1 wind farm

Vestas has secured an 810 MW offshore wind order from Equinor for the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm in New York. The order includes 54 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and marks Vestas’ first US order for an offshore platform and its industry-leading, certified V236-15.0 MW wind turbine.

The order includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a five-year comprehensive service contract, designed to ensure optimized asset performance, followed by a long-term service support contract.

“We are privileged to partner with Equinor on this momentous U.S. project and bring them our flagship offshore wind technology. Reaching this important milestone is a testament to the vigorous dedication of our entire team, who continually strive to advance clean energy solutions and build the long-term future of the U.S. offshore wind market,” said Laura Beane, President, Vestas North America.

“NYSERDA applauds Vestas for its clean energy vision and commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry in New York State. This agreement marks another key milestone in the development of the Empire Wind 1 project and in fulfilling our shared promise to provide clean, renewable energy to New Yorkers for generations to come,” said Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

“Offshore wind will play a critical role in expanding the U.S. energy landscape, and with today’s announcement, we are moving closer to creating a robust U.S. offshore wind market,” said Josh Irwin, Senior Vice President, Marine Sales, Vestas North America. “This is an important moment for New York and the U.S. offshore wind industry, and we are excited to deliver a proven, reliable product to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind goals and provide resilient wind power to its communities.”

Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW, is built on proven, world-class technology and received its type certification last year, ensuring safety and quality. Since its launch, Vestas has secured more than 13 GW of firm orders and preferred supplier agreements globally, demonstrating its competitiveness in offshore markets.

“The delivery of our commercial-ready V236-15.0 MW for our first offshore project in the U.S. is a moment of enormous pride for Vestas North America, and we are poised to continue leading the development of offshore wind in the U.S. with our industry-leading technology at the forefront,” said John Eggers, Chief Technology Officer, Vestas North America.

The Empire Wind 1 project also includes the continued transformation of the Brooklyn South Marine Terminal (SBMT) in Sunset Park, New York, which will become one of the largest dedicated offshore wind port facilities in the country and a world-class offshore wind hub. The SBMT will provide the infrastructure to deploy the V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, including preparation and pre-assembly activities such as loading, unloading, and transporting wind turbine components, tooling, and containers before moving toward installation and commissioning of the offshore wind turbines.

“We are fully committed to building a sustainable supply chain that is tailor-made for the U.S. offshore market, and the expansion of SBMT is a game-changer for Empire Wind 1 and beyond,” said Amy McGinty, Vice President, Customer Project Execution, Vestas North America. “As we prepare for action, we are excited to partner with New York suppliers to build a supply chain and industry that is built to last.”

Delivery of the turbines is expected to begin in 2026, with completion planned for 2027.

This order is the materialization of the conditional agreement mentioned in our March 5, 2024 press release.