Suzlon Announces India’s Largest Wind Energy Order of 1,166 MW from NTPC Green Energy Limited

NTPC Green Energy Limited, the Renewables Arm of India’s largest energy conglomerate NTPC Limited, partners with India’s Largest Wind Energy OEM for the Nation’s Single Largest Wind Energy Order.

After reporting strong FY 25 Q1 results, Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced bagging India’s largest wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy Limited (the renewables arm of India’s largest energy conglomerate NTPC Limited) for 1166 MW. Suzlon will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 equipped with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at two projects of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEL) and one project of IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. (A group company of NGEL) in the state of Gujarat. This win takes Suzlon’s largest-ever cumulative order book close to 5 GW as of 03rd September 2024.

This will be the first of its kind of project in India to be undertaken by any PSU and will significantly increase NGEL’s wind portfolio

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with NTPC Green Energy Limited, the renewables arm of India largest utility NTPC Limited, in our capacity as the nation’s premier Wind Energy OEM. This landmark collaboration reaffirms our commitment to accelerating India’s renewable energy transition. Notably, this marks our first direct wind energy order from NGEL, signaling Suzlon’s triumphant return to the PSU customer segment.”



“This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state’s leadership in renewable energy. Upon completion, it will set a new benchmark for future projects, substantially contributing to India’s energy self-sufficiency, economic prosperity, and NGEL’s ambitious target of adding 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Both NGEL and Suzlon are stalwarts in their domains and will play a fundamental role in enabling India’s energy transition. Achieving India’s energy transition targets hinges on participation from utilities of the scale and expertise of NGEL. While it is India’s largest wind energy order, this project is also the first of many more such transformative projects between the two in the future. We are committed to delivering this project with exceptional quality and within the stipulated timelines. This strategic collaboration, featuring our flagship product – the S144,3.15 MW wind turbine, is set to become a landmark case study in the sector, showcasing the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative by advancing local manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions.”

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Gujarat as well as undertake operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as of 30th June 2024

