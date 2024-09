Spain authorises six PV and hybrid projects of 465 MW in the first week of September, including 140 MW from Solaria

Application for the declaration of public utility of the Maira Beta Group Photovoltaic Plant of 140.127 MW and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of La Vid de Bureba, Berzosa de Bureba, Vileña, Grisaleña, Llano de Bureba, Los Barrios de Bureba, Quintanilla San García, Valluércanes, Briviesca, Vallarta de Bureba, Valle de Tobalina, Busto de Bureba, Quintanaélez, Oña, Frías and Partido de la Sierra in Tobalina, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Solaria.

Application for recognition of public utility of the Elawan Olmedo I photovoltaic solar installation of 49.61 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Ramiro, Medina del Campo and Olmedo, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Elawan Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 109.26 MW La Vega photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal areas of Humanes de Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Parla, Griñón and Moraleja de Enmedio in the Community of Madrid, promoted by Capital Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 105.36 MW Sextante Solar photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal areas of Camarena, Chozas de Canales, Lominchar, Palomeque, Cedillo del Condado, El Viso de San Juan and Carranque, in the Province of Toledo, and Serranillos del Valle, Griñón and Moraleja de Enmedio, in the Community of Madrid, promoted by Verbund.

Preparation of minutes prior to the occupation of assets and rights affected by the project of the “Photovoltaic installation called Zumajo I of 49.99 MW, high voltage line 132 kV set Zumajo I – SET Promotores Guadame and substation set Zumajo I”, in the municipality of Marmolejo (Jaén), promoted by Greenalia.

Report on the determination of environmental impact of the project Extresol 1 FV Photovoltaic Solar Plant of 10.2 MW, for its hybridization with the existing solar thermal plant Extresol 1 of 49.9 MW, and part of its evacuation infrastructure in Torre Miguel Sesmero (Badajoz), promoted by Brookfield Renewable.

Notice: the announcements published in the BOE that are included here mention the initial promoters of the projects. It is possible that these have been sold or transferred later.