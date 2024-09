Naturgy begins construction of three photovoltaic (PV) plants in Andújar (Jaén) with the capacity to supply 55,800 homes

Andújar I, Andújar II and Andújar III represent an investment of more than 60 million euros and will generate more than 700 direct and indirect jobs between the construction and operation phases. The three plants will produce 180 GWh of renewable energy annually, which will avoid the emission of 90,000 tons of CO2 per year. In addition to these plants, Naturgy has several projects in Andalusia in an advanced phase of development that total a capacity of 200 MW, as well as a renewable gas plant that will be located in Utrera (Seville). Naturgy has begun construction of three new photovoltaic plants in the municipality of Andújar (Jaén) that will generate a peak power of 100 MW and produce 180 GWh of renewable energy annually, an amount equivalent to the electricity consumption of 55,800 homes. In addition, Andújar I, Andújar II and Andújar III will avoid the emission of 90,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Naturgy will invest more than 60 million euros in these three new plants, which will generate, during the construction and operation phase, more than 700 direct and indirect jobs. In total, the three plants are made up of more than 225,000 modules and are scheduled to begin operating in the second half of 2025. These facilities are added to the extensive renewable portfolio that Naturgy is developing in Andalusia. The company currently operates a capacity of 255 MW, equivalent to the consumption of 169,000 homes, through five wind farms and two photovoltaic plants, which avoid the emission of 276,000 tons of CO2 per year. In addition, Naturgy is finalizing the construction of a new photovoltaic plant in the province of Seville, in Villanueva del Rey, which will begin operating soon, with a capacity of 50 MW.

On the other hand, the company has eight other photovoltaic projects that are in an advanced phase of development in Andalusia, specifically in the province of Seville, which will provide 200 MW more power.

Naturgy’s commitment to renewable energy in Andalusia also extends to the gas business. The company plans to build a biomethane plant in the province of Seville that would supply biomethane to more than 10,500 Andalusian homes. The installation is expected to begin operating next year.

Commitment to the energy transition Naturgy is working to boost its role in the energy transition and decarbonisation. The company currently has more than 6.6 GW of power in operation internationally. This figure will begin to grow, driven by the upcoming entry into operation of different projects that are currently in the construction phase in Spain, the United States and Australia, and which total an additional 2.2 GW.

The investments in renewables made by the company in recent years confirm its strategic shift towards a more sustainable energy mix and its commitment to the energy transition. All of this, without abandoning the fundamental objectives of creating value and growth for each of the businesses, as well as the ESG objectives.