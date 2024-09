Huawei photovoltaic microgrid for Red Sea project offers 1 billion kWh solar power per year

Huawei has developed the world’s largest microgrid power station which delivers 1 billion kWh power supply per year. The new solution will play a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project and provide several green electricity benefits.

On September 8th, the 2024 International Digital Energy Exhibition event was held where Huawei senior executive delivered keynotes. They put forth their ideas on how hard work and innovation led their solutions to grow on a global scale.

Yang Yougui – the President of Huawei Digital Energy Global Marketing Service Group announced that the company has built the world’s largest microgrid power station.

Earlier we reported that Huawei is offering FusionSolar solutions for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project. The company collaborated with many partners to prepare this technology. It is finally ready with various capabilities that will boost power supply aspects.

The President says that the microgrid power station is the world’s largest photovoltaic and energy storage solution. It delivers a photovoltaic power of 400MW and 1.3GWh energy storage. It can also cover 100+ km under a stable green energy supply.

Huawei has been working on the grid technology for 10 years. The Chinese OEM initially brought over 30 top scientists and doctors to integrate digital tech, power electronics, and innovation. Together, these aspects built the world’s largest power station.

Red Sea Project

Microgrid power station is a major implementation the the Red Sea New City project. It will be the world’s first green city based on 100% energy storage and photovoltaic tech for power supply. The solution will let it cover 28000 sq. km. including an airport, 50 hotels, 8000+ luxury rooms, a seawater destination, and more.

This will attract 1 million tourists every year. Red Sea New City is a crucial part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2023 program. As per the details, the Huawei microgrid solution has been providing a 1 kWh green power supply to the Red Sea project since September 2023.

In simple words, the microgrid solution not only lessened the power costs but also achieved a record of 10 cents per kWh. This is only 1/3rd of the old diesel power generation techs. That’s just the beginning and we may find many more such achievements in the time ahead.