7,000 MW offshore wind power projects in Ho Chi Minh City’s island district (Vietnam)

Two investors have proposed offshore wind power projects in Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City, with a total capacity of up to 7,000MW, according to Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, deputy director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

This update came during a working session between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment on the revised Electricity Law project on Friday.

The first proposal is a cluster of offshore wind power plants in the island district of Can Gio with a total capacity of 1,000MW, spanning the coastal areas of Ly Nhon and Long Hoa Communes and Can Thanh Town.

This project will be situated within Ho Chi Minh City’s seaport waters.

The second proposal is a larger offshore wind power plant with a capacity of 6,000MW, of which 4,000MW will supply the national grid and 2,000MW will be used for green hydrogen production post-2030.

Ngoc noted that both projects are currently in the proposal and potential evaluation stage.

Regarding rooftop solar power, Ngoc reported that Ho Chi Minh City has over 14,000 projects, with rooftop solar systems totaling approximately 355MWp.

The city is also developing a project to utilize public rooftops for solar power systems.

In terms of waste-to-energy, Ngoc revealed that the city is seeking investment in waste incineration technology for electricity generation.

The aim is to establish smart waste treatment plants that manage waste and produce safe, environmentally-friendly energy.

The city has proposed to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to include several waste incineration power projects in the national power development plan.

These include a 40MW project by Vietstar Group Joint Stock Company, another 40MW project by Tam Sinh Nghia Investment and Development Joint Stock Company, and a 40MW project by Tasco Joint Stock Company.

Additionally, Ngoc mentioned several waste-to-energy incineration projects in the planning stages, such as the solid waste treatment plant and energy recovery project at the solid waste treatment complex in the city’s northwest part, which involves Vietnam Waste Solutions and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Co. Ltd.