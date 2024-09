Iberdrola secures 791 MW of offshore wind power in the United States

Iberdrola has announced that its US subsidiary, Avangrid, has been awarded a contract to build a large-scale offshore wind farm in the State of Massachusetts. This new facility, called ‘New England Wind 1’, will have a capacity of 791 megawatts (MW) and will supply energy to more than 400,000 homes, becoming a key project for the energy transition in the region.

Once operational, the ‘New England Wind 1’ offshore wind farm is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the annual removal of 300,000 combustion vehicles from the roads, thus providing a significant positive impact in the fight against climate change. The project is also expected to create more than 4,400 jobs and contribute $3 billion to the local economy, including the construction of a new port in Salem, Massachusetts, and a new offshore wind manufacturing plant in New Bedford.

Avangrid, Iberdrola’s US subsidiary, has been awarded the contract to build the New England Wind 1 offshore wind farm. This award demonstrates Iberdrola’s leadership in the development of large-scale offshore wind projects, positioning it as one of the leading companies in this sector globally.

The New England Wind 1 project is located on the coast of Massachusetts, close to the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind 1, which is also being built by Iberdrola. Once both parks are operational, the Spanish company’s installed offshore wind energy capacity in the United States will reach 3,000 MW by 2025 and 4,800 MW in 2026.

It is worth noting that Iberdrola has a solid track record in the development of offshore wind projects, not only in the United States, but also in other key markets such as the United Kingdom, France and the Baltic Sea. Projects such as ‘East Anglia One’, ‘East Anglia Two’ and ‘East Anglia Three’ in the United Kingdom, ‘Saint Brieuc’ in France, and ‘Wikinger’, ‘Baltic Eagle’ and ‘Windanker’ in the Baltic Sea, are part of the company’s ambitious portfolio in this strategic segment of renewable energies.

Iberdrola’s Commitment to Offshore Wind Power, Key to the Energy Transition

The award of the contract to build the ‘New England Wind 1’ offshore wind farm reaffirms Iberdrola’s commitment to the development of offshore wind energy, a key technology to achieve the objectives of decarbonisation and energy transition at a global level.

With an installed capacity of 2,300 MW of offshore wind energy at the end of the first half of 2022, Iberdrola is positioned as one of the world leaders in this segment. Its ambitious growth plans, which aim to reach 3,000 MW in 2025 and 4,800 MW in 2026, demonstrate its firm commitment to continue promoting the development of this renewable technology and contributing to the construction of a more sustainable future.

In this context, the ‘New England Wind 1’ project takes on great relevance, not only for its magnitude and generation capacity, but also for its impact on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the generation of employment and economic development in the Massachusetts region. Iberdrola’s strategy in the US market, through its subsidiary Avangrid, is consolidated as a key piece in its global roadmap towards the energy transition.