Iberdrola begins construction of a photovoltaic plant and a battery in Australia

Iberdrola Australia has announced that construction works are now underway at Broadsound Solar and Battery, the company’s first project in Queensland.

The 376 MW Broadsound Solar Farm and 180MW (2hr) co-located Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), located at Clarke Creek, about 2 hours north-west from Rockhampton, will generate enough electricity to power 145,000 homes.

The project will deliver up to 350 jobs during its approximately two-year construction schedule.

Iberdrola Australia’s CEO and Chairman, Ross Rolfe AO, said “After providing energy to Australian customers, including Queensland commercial and industrial businesses, for many years we’re excited to soon be able to generate energy locally here with the Broadsound Solar Farm and BESS project.”

“With more than 20 years experience working in Australian communities we’re looking forward to this big step into the Queensland market and adding to our 1.7 GW of energy assets in operation across the country.”

“It’s been great to work with the local community, the First Nations people, and in particular the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council to develop this project to deliver clean and affordable energy.”