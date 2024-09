ACP and RENEW Northeast Statement on New England Offshore Wind Project Awards

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) and RENEW Northeast released the following statements from Anne Reynolds, ACP Vice President for Offshore Wind and Francis Pullaro, President of RENEW Northeast after Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced 3 offshore wind project contract awards totaling 2,878 megawatts (MW) of new offshore wind capacity.

Massachusetts has chosen to contract for 1,087 MW out of the 1,287 MW available from the SouthCoast Wind multistate project, the full 791 MW from the New England Wind 1 project, and up to 800 MW from the 1,200 MW Vineyard Wind 2 project. Rhode Island has chosen to procure the remaining 200 MW from SouthCoast Wind’s multi-state project.

“The offshore wind solicitation awards by Massachusetts and Rhode Island demonstrate the New England states’ strong commitment to this new, clean source of electricity, and mark the first time that states have worked together on awarding offshore wind power contracts,” said ACP’s Anne Reynolds.

“The renewable energy that will flow from today’s announcement will grow New England’s green economy and keep the region on track to meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said RENEW’s Francis Pullaro.

Reynolds added, “We commend Governors Healey and McKee and their teams for recognizing that surging electricity demand requires investment in offshore wind power to ensure grid reliability and energy independence. These projects will continue to revitalize New England ports like New Bedford, Salem and the Port of Providence. They will also stimulate job creation in construction, maritime trades, and manufacturing, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.”