ACP Statement on 10th Approved U.S. Offshore Wind Project

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Anne Reynolds, ACP Vice President for Offshore Wind after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued the Record of Decision (ROD) for US Wind’s Maryland Offshore Wind Project, marking the 10th offshore wind project receiving federal approval in less than four years:

“This is a milestone moment for offshore wind power for Maryland. Today’s announcement?follows extensive environmental analysis and review with stakeholder input, building on the industry’s commitment to developing clean power responsibly.

“In just four years, the U.S. went from zero permitted offshore wind power projects to 10, representing real progress. Of these, one project is completed and five are under active construction. The offshore wind power industry is poised to help the U.S. meet its surging demand for electricity, especially on the populated East Coast, with a clean and pollution-free technology. The growth in this industry is creating real, family-sustaining jobs in construction, manufacturing, and maritime trades.

“ACP applauds the Biden Administration for its ongoing commitment to permitting offshore wind energy projects.”

Background information on 10th project milestone:

Since 2020, BOEM has issued RODs for approval of the Construction and Operation Plans (COPs) of 10 different offshore wind projects, six of which were approved in 2024 alone.

Once constructed, these projects—South Fork Wind, Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Sunrise Wind, Empire Wind 1 and 2, New England Wind 1 and 2, Atlantic Shores South, and the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. Together these projects will have the capacity to generate over 15 gigawatts (GW) of clean, fuel-free power, enough energy to power 5.25 million homes.

Since 2020, offshore wind projects to reach the ROD milestone include:

In 2021, Vineyard Wind 1—800 MW

In 2022, South Fork Wind—132 MW

In 2023, Revolution Wind—704 MW and Ocean Wind 1—1100 MW

In 2024, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind—2,600 MW; Sunrise Wind—924 MW; Empire Wind 1 and 2—2,076 MW; New England Wind 1 and 2—2,600 MW; Atlantic Shores South—Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 and 2—2,800 MW; and (today) Maryland Offshore Wind Project—2,200 MW.

Following a ROD, an offshore wind project typically receives formal approval of the COP, and pending other Federal and state approvals, can begin construction.

Upcoming:

For the remainder of 2024, the industry will be closely watching progress on two COP approvals (for Atlantic Shores South and the Maryland Offshore Wind Project) and the ROD for SouthCoast Wind, as well as the publication of the NY Bight Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) and ROD relevant to the next wave of offshore wind projects slated to serve New York and New Jersey.