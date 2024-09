Iberdrola awarded two offshore wind energy contracts in the United Kingdom for more than 1,000 MW

The contracts for East Anglia Two and East Anglia Three will supply more than 1,000 MW of clean, green electricity, enough to power the equivalent of more than one million homes.

Iberdrola, through its UK subsidiary Scottish Power, has been awarded two contracts in the government’s sixth round of contracts for difference auctions, which will supply more than 1,000 MW of clean energy to more than one million homes.

In this way, the company will continue to develop offshore wind projects around the world, contributing to the energy transition and decarbonisation of the economy.

The contracts include East Anglia TWO, which will have a capacity of 963 MW. This new project will be located close to East Anglia ONE, which with 102 turbines produces clean energy from 2020 to supply 630,000 UK homes.

A new contract covering 158 MW of East Anglia THREE has also been awarded. In total, this project will have a capacity of 1,400 MW, which is currently under construction and will go into production in 2026, at which point it will produce emission-free energy for 1.3 million homes.

With this commitment, Iberdrola supports green recovery at regional and national level and helps the government to meet its commitments to climate neutrality and independence from fossil fuels, which are also responsible for the volatility of energy prices.

East Anglia’s offshore wind projects will also help to kick-start a pipeline of economic investment to strengthen employment and business opportunities across the East of England. Following the success of East Anglia ONE, Iberdrola will continue to collaborate during the construction of East Anglia TWO and East Anglia THREE with local authorities and universities to maximise the economic benefits for local people.

Commitment to offshore wind

Two decades ago, Iberdrola was a pioneer in onshore wind energy, and now it is also a pioneer in offshore wind. This technology represents one of the company’s major growth vectors. Specifically, at the end of the first half of this year, the company had 2,300 MW of offshore installed. In 2025 it will reach 3,000 MW, and in 2026 4,800 MW thanks to significant investments around the world.

The company’s most important projects, in addition to East Anglia Hub, include Vineyard Wind I in the United States, Saint-Brieuc in France, and its three wind farms in Baltic waters: Wikinger, Baltic Eagle and Windanker.