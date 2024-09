Huawei and REA inaugurate solar photovoltaic (PV) facility in Nigeria

Huawei has signed a partnership with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to develop a solar photovoltaic (PV) facility, aimed at expanding the country’s clean energy capacity.

This collaboration was highlighted in a statement from the Presidency, which detailed President Bola Tinubu’s commitments during the ongoing China-Africa Summit.

During President Tinubu’s visit to Huawei’s research center, the company announced the launch of DigiTruck, a mobile ICT classroom designed to improve digital literacy in underserved communities in Nigeria.

Chris Lu, CEO of Huawei Nigeria, expressed support for Nigeria’s National Talent Export Program (NATEP), which aims to position the country as a talent outsourcing hub in Africa.

Lu said, “I hope that the NOC will continue to develop and expand its capacity to meet the needs of more African markets, enabling Nigerian technology talents to serve overseas markets and helping to meet the NATEP goals.”

During President Tinubu’s visit to the Huawei Research Center exhibition hall, Huawei showcased its latest innovations in e-government, smart education, smart grid, and solar energy.

The statement said, “President Tinubu and his delegation were introduced to Huawei’s innovations, demonstrating their potential to improve Nigeria’s public services, digital governance, and inclusive development agenda.”

In addition to the DigiTruck, Huawei plans to establish a joint PV testing laboratory with Nigeria’s REA. “The establishment of the solar PV testing facility complements efforts to scale up clean energy solutions in the Nigerian power sector,” the statement added.

This initiative supports the growing adoption of solar energy in Nigeria, which is becoming a popular source of electricity for many small businesses and households.

With an estimated solar energy potential of approximately 427,000 megawatts (MW) and an average of six hours of sunlight per day, Nigeria is well positioned to take advantage of this renewable resource.