100 MW of new wind and photovoltaic (PV) for UK homes

In the UK, Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm and Kemberton solar farm have both secured a government price guarantee, Contract for Difference, in the latest allocation round. This will mean fossil free power for more than 60,000 British homes.

Vattenfall has secured a CfD for two projects in the latest Allocation Round for low-carbon electricity contracts run by the UK Government.

Clashindarroch II Onshore Wind Farm near Huntly in Aberdeenshire, along with Kemberton Solar Farm near Telford, will provide around 100MW of new renewables capacity once constructed.

This enables Vattenfall to take a major step towards helping the UK Government deliver on their net zero targets whilst providing low-cost renewable electricity to homes and businesses across the UK.

Vattenfall’s Head of UK Onshore Development, Frank Elsworth, said:

“We’re committed to ending the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels and helping the UK Government reach its ambitious targets. Winning a CfD for both Clashindarroch II Wind Farm and Kemberton Solar Farm bring this reality one step closer.

“Onshore wind and solar can be deployed quickly, helping to improve our energy security, stabilising energy bills and enabling us to meet our climate targets. These projects also unlock opportunities for supply chain and community benefits in local communities up and down the country.“

Contracts for Difference

The Contracts for Difference scheme is the UK’s main policy mechanism for supporting low-carbon electricity generation, providing successful CfD bidders with a contract for a 15-year fixed revenue stream.

Government has awarded Vattenfall a CfD at £50.90/MWh for Clashindarroch II onshore wind farm and £50.07/MWh for Kemberton solar farm.

Clashindarroch II Wind Farm project is located near to Huntly, Aberdeenshire. The 77MW proposal consists of 14 turbines, with a tip height of 180m. The turbines are expected to produce enough fossil-free electricity to meet the equivalent demand of more than 55,000 UK households, and annually prevent more than 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Kemberton Solar Farm project is located to the west of Kemberton in Shropshire. The 22MW solar array development will extend to around 20 hectares and is expected to produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of up to 6,000 British homes annually, saving approximately 5,280 tonnes of CO2 per annum.