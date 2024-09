Floating solar photovoltaics are expanding

Floating solar photovoltaics are a technology that allows solar panels to be installed in large bodies of water, such as reservoirs, lagoons and dams.

This technology, born in 2005 and expanded since 2012, offers several advantages in terms of energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

This system not only represents a boost for clean energy, but also helps mitigate the space problem associated with land-based solar panels.

According to a study by Nature Sustainability, this energy source could exceed 9,000 terawatts of energy, which would allow for the energy autonomy of some cities.

Thanks to floating photovoltaics, an opportunity is presented to increase the capacity for generating renewable energy, crucial to accelerating the energy transition and reducing dependence on fossil fuels and polluting energy sources.

In Portugal, the Alqueva floating solar park, made up of 12,000 panels, has proven its worth, supplying electricity to 1,500 homes.

This success has prompted Spain to adopt this technology in its more than 1,200 reservoirs, taking advantage of its vast potential for renewable energy production.

The implementation of floating solar parks offers several significant benefits:

–Water protection: Floating solar installations protect bodies of water from excessive evaporation and algae growth, as well as preventing shore erosion.

–Greater efficiency: Proximity to water allows panels to be kept at lower temperatures, increasing their efficiency by up to 10% compared to land-based installations.

–Lower environmental impact: By avoiding land occupation and deforestation, these installations have a lower negative impact on the terrestrial ecosystem.

Studies carried out in the Netherlands have confirmed these benefits, reinforcing the viability of this technology in different aquatic environments.

In addition, the energy efficiency offered by these installations helps reduce electricity consumption, which is beneficial for both the environment and economic savings.

Although the initial investment is considerable, production and maintenance costs are lower in the long term. The installation and management of these systems is also faster compared to land-mounted systems.

The key to the success of these installations lies in the anchoring and mooring systems, which must be robust to adapt to variations in water level.

The adoption of floating solar photovoltaics will not only help achieve countries’ decarbonization goals, but will also efficiently use unused water surfaces.

Latin America and the Caribbean are at the forefront in renewable energy. In 2023 alone, the region generated 62% of its electricity from them, more than double the world average, according to the fifth Global Electricity Review report by the data analysis group Ember.