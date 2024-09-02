Spain authorises 1.84 GW of photovoltaic and hybridisation, including 519 MW from Solaria

The Official State Gazette of the last week of August contains announcements corresponding to 25 photovoltaic projects for 1.84 GW, including 346 MW from Cepsa and 345 MW from Prodiel. Solaria plans 11 plants in Toledo.

Request for prior administrative authorisation and construction and declaration and recognition, specifically, of public utility, of the project to build the 49 MW Caramonte Photovoltaic Solar Plant, for its hybridisation with the existing Caramonte Wind Farm, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Medinaceli, in the province of Soria, promoted by Eolia.

Prior administrative authorisation and construction authorisation for the 111.56 MW ISF Ebisu photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of La Torre de Esteban Hambrán, Casarrubios del Monte, Cedillo del Condado, Yuncos, Illescas, Ugena, El Viso de San Juan and Carranque (Toledo) and Batres, Griñón, Serranillos del Valle, Moraleja de Enmedio, Móstoles, Fuenlabrada and Leganés (Madrid), promoted by Prodiel.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction for the 233.70 MW Envatios XXII photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Añover de Tajo, Borox and Seseña (Toledo) and Valdemoro (Madrid), promoted by Prodiel.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications to the 220 kV underground line section from CE FOR31 to the La Fortuna 220 kV substation belonging to Red Eléctrica de España, and administrative authorisation for construction of the 86.80 MW La Vaguada photovoltaic solar installation, the Cedillo-Fortuna 220 kV collector substation, and the 220 kV underground line section from point CE FOR31 to the La Fortuna 220 kV substation belonging to Red Eléctrica de España, located in Cedillo del Condado (Toledo) and in Leganés (Madrid), promoted by Viridi.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 137.28 MW Sancho FV photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of San Roque and Castellar de la Frontera (Cádiz), promoted by Cepsa.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 108.758 MW Guadarrama photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Moraleja de Enmedio, Móstoles, Fuenlabrada, Leganés and Getafe (Madrid), and its public utility is declared, as well as part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Moraleja de Enmedio (Madrid), promoted by Cepsa.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction, and its public utility is declared, for the 100 MW La Herradura photovoltaic solar plant, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Jimena de la Frontera and Castellar de la Frontera, in the province of Cádiz, promoted by Cepsa.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 3 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Méntrida (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 3 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Méntrida (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 4 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Méntrida (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 5 photovoltaic installation of 41.24 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of La Torre de Esteban Hambrán (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorization for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 6 photovoltaic installation of 37.81 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Méntrida (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorization for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 8 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorization for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 9 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Novés (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 12 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Maqueda (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 13 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Maqueda (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Helena Solar 14 photovoltaic installation of 44.68 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Maqueda (Toledo), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 82.49 MW Helena Solar 2 photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in Méntrida, La Torre de Esteban Hambrán, Casarrubios del Monte, Novés, Maqueda, Portillo de Toledo, Quismondo, Valmojado and Santa Cruz de Retamar (Toledo), and Navalcarnero, Villaviciosa de Odón, Villamanta and Móstoles (Madrid), promoted by Solaria.

Prior administrative authorisation and construction for the 194.72 MW Villameca photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Quintana del Castillo, in the province of León, and its public utility is declared, promoted by Enel Green.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction of the Broza Solar photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 31.53 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure in Yebes, Guadalajara and Horche (Guadalajara), and its public utility is specifically declared, promoted by Ignis.

Prior administrative authorisation and authorisation for construction of the hybridisation projects for the current Photovoltaic Plants FV Alcázar 1 of 44.992 MWp and 45 MWWinst, with 16.5 MW of storage batteries; FV Alcázar 2 of 44.999 MWp and 45 MW, with 16.5 MW of storage batteries; FV Valdivieso of 49.875 MWp and 49.88 MWinst, with 18.5 MW of storage batteries; and FV Valdecarro of 49.875 MWp and 49.88 MWinst, with 18.5 MW of storage batteries; and its evacuation lines at 30 kV to the existing Jarrina 30/220 kV Substation, in the municipality of Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real), promoted by Ignis.

Environmental impact statement of the 50.4 MW La Fuensanta photovoltaic solar park project, for its hybridisation with the 49.5 MW La Fuensanta wind farm, and for part of its evacuation infrastructure, installed in the municipalities of Peñas de San Pedro, Alcadozo and Pozohondo (Albacete), promoted by Naturgy.

Note: the announcements published in the BOE that are included here mention the initial promoters of the projects. These may have been sold or transferred later.