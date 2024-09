Solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing in Australia gets a Sunshot

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has today opened the first phase of the $1 billion Solar Sunshot program to support innovation in Australia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing industry.

Solar Sunshot was announced by the Australian Government in March and the Program Guidelines have been designed following a period of extensive consultation.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the Program aims to uncover and support innovation to drive scale and diversity in a critical industry.

“Solar electricity will be the foundation of Australia’s future energy supply and the key to our net zero and renewable energy superpower ambitions,” Mr Miller said.

“We need to build on our history of innovation and extend this into manufacturing across the solar supply chain. The demand for solar required to meet our net zero and renewable energy superpower goals is immense and Australia has the opportunity to build resilience and unlock long-term economic opportunity.”

ARENA is known as Australia’s renewable energy innovation agency, so we’re looking forward to seeking out that innovation in the solar manufacturing space. Australia is a recognised leader in solar research and deployment, and this gives us the opportunity to play a greater role in manufacturing.”

Two Funding Rounds have been launched today, with a total of $550 million available. Round 1A aims to support solar PV manufacturing innovation with a focus on modules, inputs to modules, and deployment systems with an allocation of $500 million.

Round 1B will provide funding for solar PV manufacturing studies, including feasibility and engineering studies, from a $50 million pool.

Australia benefits from strong renewable energy potential, high-quality, abundant raw materials, and a long track record of excellence in research and development.

Solar Sunshot aims to harness these advantages so that Australia can strengthen and diversify its supply chains and create economic opportunities.

ARENA developed the Program guidelines in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), industry and other key stakeholders.

Applications are now open, with ARENA running an information webinar for potential applicants in the coming weeks.

For webinar dates or more information on Solar Sunshot, including program guidelines, eligibility requirements, and key dates, visit the ARENA funding page.

ARENA expects to announce future funding rounds under the Solar Sunshot Program from mid 2025.