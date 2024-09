Mingyang signs an agreement with an Italian developer for 2.8 GW of floating wind power

The wind farm will consist of 10 MySE 3.0-135 wind turbines, totaling 30 MW.

Recently, in edition #85, we discussed how Mingyang was getting closer to entering the European offshore wind sector. Luxcara, a German developer, had chosen the Chinese manufacturer as its preferred supplier for a 296 MW wind farm in German waters.

However, the latest news about Mingyang is even more significant. The manufacturer is in discussions with the Italian developer Renexia to supply 2.8 GW for their floating Med Wind project in Italian waters. This was announced by Renexia itself via LinkedIn.

But the agreement doesn’t stop there. The discussions have been formalized into a pre-agreement (MoU) backed by the Italian government, which includes the construction of a Mingyang factory in the country. As I understand it, the factory would be a joint venture between Renexia and Mingyang, with an initial announced investment of 500 million euros.

The plant would be equipped to manufacture the 18.X MW models, and its first order would be the 148 units for the Med Wind project.

This is not the first time Renexia has worked with Mingyang. In fact, the only offshore wind farm in Europe (although it is a sort of nearshore project) with Mingyang wind turbines is the Beleolico project, located in the Taranto area. The wind farm will consist of 10 MySE 3.0-135 wind turbines, totaling 30 MW.

