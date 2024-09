Enercon installs E-175 EP5 prototype of its new wind turbines

The prototype of ENERCON’s new E-175 EP5 is now ready. The assembly team successfully completed the assembly of the first wind turbine of the new flagship model with a nominal output of 6.0 MW and a rotor diameter of 175 metres at the Borchen-Etteln plant (North Rhine-Westphalia) on 28 August. “This marks another important milestone in the market launch of our new flagship model,” says ENERCON’s technical director Jörg Scholle. “Many thanks to everyone involved for their great commitment!”

The E-175 EP5 is designed for sites with medium and low winds. With a rotor diameter of 175 metres, it is one of the largest, most powerful and highest-performing onshore wind turbines in Europe. The basic version uses a permanent magnet generator with a nominal output of 6.0 MW.

ENERCON has announced a more powerful version with a new separable permanent magnet wind turbine and a nominal output of 7.0 MW for 2026. This will also offer significant increases in energy efficiency (AEP) compared to the basic version. Thanks to various hybrid and steel tower variants with hub heights of up to 175 metres and optional performance-optimised modes for site-specific operational optimisation, the E-175 EP5 is suitable for a wide range of locations.

“These features make the E-175 EP5 a very attractive product for our customers in highly competitive markets,” says ENERCON’s technical director Jörg Scholle. “For 40 years, we have been contributing to the energy transition and providing our customers with high-performance, high-quality wind turbines. With the E-175 EP5, we are opening a new chapter in further driving onshore expansion and actively shaping the next phase of the energy transition.”

Although commissioning measures have already begun at the prototype site, ENERCON Sales Director Uli Schulze Südhoff gives a positive preliminary assessment: “We are very satisfied with the market launch. The new product has been very well received by our customers. We have already sold the volume for 2025. In addition, we are in concrete negotiations for numerous projects for the next 24 months, and there are also further inquiries.”

The Sales Director believes that ENERCON is perfectly positioned for the market recovery. “We listen to our customers and want to offer a competitive product with ENERCON quality that is perfectly tailored to the needs of many markets. A product like this, accompanied by quality service, unrivalled collaboration and extended customer solutions from planning to project financing, makes all the difference.

The E-175 EP5 will also be the focus of ENERCON’s presence at the Hamburg WindEnergy trade fair (24-27 September).

As pioneers of wind energy technology and committed advocates of the energy transition, Enercon has specialised in the development, production, sales and service of onshore wind turbines. Following its mission of “Energy for the world”, it has been championing sustainable energy generation from onshore wind energy since 1984. Thanks to its innovative wind turbine technology, high quality standards and many years of experience, it is one of the leading manufacturers in the sector worldwide.