Egypt approves major photovoltaic (PV) projects

The Egyptian Cabinet has given the green light to several major solar PV projects, marking a major step towards enhancing the country’s renewable energy capabilities.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal by Emirati company Masdar to launch studies for a solar PV project with a potential capacity of up to 4 gigawatts. This ambitious project aims to significantly boost Egypt’s renewable energy production and contribute to meeting the country’s growing electricity demand.

In addition to this, the Cabinet has given the green light to another Masdar project to harness 1,200 megawatts of PV power. This project will also include the installation of storage batteries with a combined capacity of 240 megawatt-hours, which will help stabilise power supply and support grid reliability.

In addition, the Cabinet has approved moving forward with several protocols for renewable energy projects proposed by Empower, a subsidiary of the Emirati investment group Al Nowais. These initiatives will focus on the integration of storage batteries, either as part of solar PV systems or as stand-alone projects, further enhancing Egypt’s ability to manage and store renewable energy.

These combined efforts are expected to address rising electricity demand and facilitate the operation of additional energy capacities in time for next summer, underscoring Egypt’s commitment to advancing its renewable energy infrastructure.