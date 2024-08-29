Goldwind lands in Brazil’s wind energy and opens the first wind turbine factory outside China

Goldwind opens its first factory outside China, in Bahia, promising 500 jobs and boosting the Brazilian wind sector.

As the demand for clean energy grows exponentially, a major move in the wind sector promises to be a game-changer.

The Chinese company Goldwind, one of the largest wind turbine manufacturers in the world, inaugurated this Tuesday (27) a new factory in Camaçari, Bahia.

With the capacity to produce up to 150 wind turbines per year, the unit promises to generate up to 100 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs throughout the supply chain in Brazil. The total investment in the project is R$ 100 million, with the expectation of capturing up to 30% of the Brazilian wind turbine market.

Strategically located in the former General Electric (GE) complex, Goldwind’s new factory marks the company’s first unit outside China.

The choice of Bahia as the site was the result of a joint effort by local authorities to attract investments in the renewable energy sector.

Governor Jerônimo Rodrigues stressed that the project is not just about producing wind turbines, but is part of an energy transition policy to strengthen the Brazilian energy matrix.

According to Cao Zhingang, president of the Goldwind group, the installation of the factory in Camaçari is an important milestone for the company:

“We are happy to launch this unit to serve the growing Brazilian clean energy market. We believe in the potential of Brazil and Bahia to become world leaders in renewable energy,” said Zhingang.

The inauguration of the factory comes at a time when Bahia is consolidating itself as the largest producer of wind energy in Brazil. With 342 generating plants in commercial operation, the state contributes more than 10,123 MW to the installed electricity generation capacity in the country.

These investments, which already total R$ 41.79 billion, are responsible for the creation of thousands of jobs, and the number of jobs is expected to double by 2030, as new projects are launched.

Goldwind’s new factory will significantly contribute to this growth. The wind turbines produced in Camaçari will have powers between 5.3 and 7.5 MW, surpassing national models, which reach just over 6 MW.

The company’s goal is to capture between 25% and 30% of the Brazilian market, further promoting clean energy production in the country.

Despite the optimism, Goldwind’s arrival in Brazil is not without challenges. Competition with other giants in the wind sector, in addition to logistical and regulatory issues, could affect the company’s success.

However, government support and growing interest in renewable energy create a favorable environment for the development of this sector.

According to Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy, the installation of the new factory is a crucial step towards diversifying the Brazilian energy matrix and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He stressed that Brazil can become a world reference in clean energy and Goldwind’s investment is a clear demonstration of this possibility.

A crucial moment for the sector

Goldwind arrives in Brazil at a crucial moment for the energy sector. With strong investments and promises of employment and economic growth, the company is betting heavily on the Brazilian market.

It remains to be seen whether Brazil will be able to consolidate itself as a world leader in renewable energy or whether internal challenges will limit the potential of this new giant in the wind energy scenario.