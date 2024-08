Ingeteam supplies more than 1,000 MW of its solar photovoltaic (PV) power conversion systems and controls for Acciona Energía in the USA

The supply involves two recently commissioned photovoltaic projects totalling more than 710 MW AC. The Spanish technology company will supply more than 1 GW to Acciona Energía in the USA.

The projects contribute to the decarbonisation of the planet, reducing annual CO 2 emissions by around 650,000 tonnes.

Ingeteam increases its participation in photovoltaic plants on American soil. On this occasion, it has supplied its technology for two Acciona Energía projects located in Wharton and Fort Bend counties, both in the vicinity of Houston, Texas. The two new generation plants will produce clean energy equivalent to the consumption of 110,000 households, preventing the emission of more than 650,000 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere per year.

The first project, with a capacity of 317 MW AC, consists of 48 transformer stations equipped with 185 Ingeteam central inverters. Notably, this is the first large-scale project to be installed and commissioned by Ingeteam for Acciona Energía in the USA. The second project has a capacity of 458 MW AC and is equipped with 71 medium voltage Full Skid type transformer stations, fully integrated with 131 INGECON SUN 3Power C Series liquid cooling central inverters. The contract signed between the two companies also includes commissioning works and the supply of its Power Plant Controller for both plants.

A third photovoltaic project, also with Acciona Energía, involving 325 MW AC of solar power for the state of Ohio, is in the final commissioning phase. Here Ingeteam supplied 62 Full Skid transformer stations equipped with 124 central inverters and the PPC control system.

Ingeteam thereby contributes more than one gigawatt of new solar capacity in the US, once again working as Acciona Energía’s technology partner.

In the words of Nohra Nasr, Ingeteam’s VP and General Manaqer of the solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen business unit: “It is most rewarding to continue to work together with leaders in the US market such as Acciona Energía and help contribute to their plans to electrify a sustainable future. Without a doubt, these projects reaffirm their confidence in our technology and service support as a reliable partner. It also motivates us to continue to do things right which ultimately strengthens our leading position in the United States”.

Ingeteam continues to demonstrate its global role as a technology partner for power generation from sustainable and renewable sources. These new projects exemplify our commitment to a clean and sustainable energy future in USA.

To date, Ingeteam has supplied over 5 GW of its technology mostly for utility-scale photovoltaic and energy storage plants in the US, with majority projects sizes ranging between 100MW and 500MW AC.