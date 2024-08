Rio Grande do Norte reaches 10 GW of wind power generation capacity

With 304 wind farms in operation, Rio Grande do Norte has reached the 10 GW mark of wind power generation capacity, enough to supply approximately 5 million homes, or almost 20 million people.

The data comes from the state government and the Center for Natural Resources and Energy Strategies (Cerne).

The state has just over 3.3 million inhabitants and consumes an average of 1 GW of energy, according to Cosern Neoenergia.

In other words, Rio Grande do Norte’s wind sector alone can produce up to 10 times what the state consumes in energy. The generation is included in the national electricity system.

With the current infrastructure, the state is responsible for around 30% of Brazil’s wind generation capacity, according to the state government. There are still 16 other parks under construction and 63 already contracted, which should guarantee an increase of 3 GW of installed capacity in the coming years.

The new production capacity mark was celebrated at an event held last Friday (23) by Cerne in collaboration with the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica).