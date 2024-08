UNEF launches the Photovoltaic competition to raise awareness of the environmental integration of solar energy

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF) has launched the IV PHOTOvoltaic Photography Competition with the aim of raising awareness through photography of the high standards of environmental integration that ground-based photovoltaic projects in Spain meet.

The competition is held on the occasion of the XI Solar Forum, which will be held on October 9 and 10, 2024, and is aimed at individuals with a prize of 600 euros.

In this fourth edition, any individual may participate with a photograph that illustrates the coexistence of biodiversity with ground-based solar energy projects. To do so, they must tag UNEF on Twitter and Instagram in photographs they have taken of photovoltaic installations. In addition, they must send said photograph to ‘comunicacion@unef.es’, indicating their name and surname, location and, if known, the name of the installation before September 20, 2024.

Ground-based photovoltaic solar plants are one of the fundamental pillars for decarbonization and energy independence thanks to their capacity to generate clean and renewable energy at a very low cost and the flexibility and speed with which they can be implemented.

Even taking into account all these advantages, so that the deployment of solar plants results in the maximum benefit for society and also for the solar communities in which they are installed, UNEF assured that it “reinforces the standards of transparency, participation and social and environmental sustainability through the Seal of Excellence in Sustainability.”

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF) is the sector association for photovoltaic solar energy in Spain. Formed by almost 800 companies, entities and groups from the entire technology value chain, it represents more than 90% of the sector’s activity in Spain and brings together almost all of it: producers, installers, engineering firms, manufacturers of raw materials, modules and components, distributors and consultants.