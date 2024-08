Photovoltaic in China

Some major photovoltaic manufacturers have completed their orders for the month and have largely suspended quotations this week, according to Solarbe. Despite the positive sentiment among silicon material companies to maintain prices, no significant transactions have been concluded due to downstream pricing and inventory concerns.

Material Average Price (CNY/kg) Average Price (USD/kg) Weekly Change (%) N-type polysilicon 41.0 5.75 0.00 N-type granular silicon 36.7 5.14 0.00 Mono recharge 36.1 5.06 0.00 Mono dense 34.3 4.81 0.00 Mono popcorn 31.2 4.37 0.00

Silicon prices of the week

Data from the China Silicon Industry shows that 14 companies are currently undergoing maintenance or operating at reduced capacity. Among them, two companies have further reduced their operating load, while two others have completed maintenance and are gradually resuming normal production.

On the import front, customs data reveals that polysilicon imports in July totaled 2,921.4 tons, down 22.34% MoM. Overall, domestic polysilicon supply, including imports, remains at a low but stable level.

Meanwhile, there are no new production plans scheduled for this month, and one company will significantly reduce its operating rate. Additionally, some granular silicon production capacity will see an increase, but most companies will continue to operate at low capacity. In the short term, the polysilicon market is exhibiting a trend of reduced supply and latent demand growth, which may lead to a slight price increase.

Silicon wafer prices have remained stable this week. A leading domestic silicon wafer manufacturer has begun to gradually cut production in August, though some companies have raised or plan to raise their production schedules. Overall, there has been no significant fluctuation in silicon wafer supply compared to last month.

In the cell sector, the recent acquisition of Runergy by Tongwei is a significant signal of consolidation in the cell industry. Additionally, the U.S. has increased its tariff exemption quota for solar cells to 12.5 GW, which is expected to boost cell exports in the short term.