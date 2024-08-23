EDP leads in hybridisation in Spain with more than 100 MW of wind and solar power capacity

EDP is the first company to implement hybrid projects, which combine solar and wind power, in Spain, Portugal, and Poland. This feat highlights its commitment to innovation with new technologies to maximize energy efficiency;
The company has three hybrid farms in Spain amounting to 103.35 MW: Cruz de Hierro, with 28.75 MW (Ávila); Villacastín, with 28.2 MW (Segovia) and Castillo de Garcimuñoz, with 46.4 MW (Cuenca);
EDP also operates two hybrid energy farms amounting to 63.2 MW in Portugal, where the company installed the first hybrid farm in the Iberian Peninsula;
Hybridization enables an increase of up to 40% in the park’s energy production via the addition of another renewable energy source.
EDP, world leader in developing renewable energies, has reached a new milestone in the deployment of such energy sources in Spain. The company has recently set its third hybrid energy farm up, reaching more than 100 MW of installed power through this mixed solar-wind system with a single interconnection point. This way, EDP positions itself as the only company with this manner of hybrid capacity: it strengthens its role as a pioneer in the sector after the launch of the first hybrid power farms of their kind in Spain and Portugal, becoming the leading company in the Iberian Peninsula as well as in Poland.
The three hybrid power farms operated by EDP in Spain are Cruz de Hierro (in Ávila), with a joint capacity between wind and solar power of 28.75 MW; Villacastín (Segóvia), with 28.2 MW; and Castillo de Garcimuñoz (in Cuenca), with 46.4 MW.
EDP Spain’s managing director and head of the company’s business in the Iberian Peninsula, Pedro Vasconcelos, pointed out that “the energy transition is unstoppable, and EDP wants to accelerate it with innovative solutions such as hybrid parks, that allow us to advance more efficiently in the deployment of renewable energies, leveraging existing resources and minimizing the impact on the environment. This new hybrid capacity is further proof of our commitment to driving a better future, and a clear demonstration of how EDP stands at the forefront of the energy transition.”
The Cruz de Hierro energy farm was the first in Spain to become hybrid. It boasts 14.5 MW of wind power capacity, adding 14.25 MWp of solar power.
The Villacastín iteration is similar, with 14.5 MW of wind power and adding 13.75 MWp of solar power.
The last energy farm to turn hybrid is also the most potent: Castillo de Garcimuñoz, in Cuenca, which has incorporated 20.9 MWp of solar power to its 25.5 MW of wind power.
By combining both technologies, EDP achieves an increase of up to 40% in the electricity production of these three parks. This joint production method will cover the average yearly electricity consumption of 45,000 Spanish homes and avoid the release of more than 70,000 tons of CO2 to the atmosphere every year.
The hybridization of existing assets, in this case, of already operating wind farms, with solar technology is one of the main ways renewable energies can grow, as it helps accelerate the implementation of greater renewable capacity without the long procedures usually required for new projects. One added benefit is the increased efficiency of projects and the use of pre-existing connection points to the grid, which minimizes the environmental impact of these projects. EDP will continue to develop hybrid energy farms in Spain and Portugal and, in the coming years, expects to connect more than 750 MW to the grid through this kind of projects.
The company also operates two hybrid energy farms in Portugal, where the first in the Iberian Peninsula was set in motion in the beginning of 2023. The second was implemented this year. Both together, they boast 63.2 MW of power. In Iberia, a total of 165 MW of power comes from hybrid energy farms combining wind and solar technology.
In Poland, where the company began its activity in 2008, EDP operates a hybrid solar and wind energy farm responsible for producing up to 124.5 MW. As a result, the company already has 0.3 GW of installed hybrid capacity in Europe.
This achievement strengthens EDP’s leadership in the Iberian Peninsula and contributes significantly to Spain and Portugal’s goal of reducing their emissions and promoting the development of renewable energies.
After reaching this milestone, the EDP Group, which has the goal of becoming 100% green by 2030, continues to pave the way in the renewable energy sector, standing out for its ability to lead with innovative and sustainable initiatives. This way, the company highlights its role as a key player in the creation of a greener energy future.