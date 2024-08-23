EDP leads in hybridisation in Spain with more than 100 MW of wind and solar power capacity

EDP is the first company to implement hybrid projects, which combine solar and wind power, in Spain, Portugal, and Poland. This feat highlights its commitment to innovation with new technologies to maximize energy efficiency;

The company has three hybrid farms in Spain amounting to 103.35 MW: Cruz de Hierro, with 28.75 MW (Ávila); Villacastín, with 28.2 MW (Segovia) and Castillo de Garcimuñoz, with 46.4 MW (Cuenca);

EDP also operates two hybrid energy farms amounting to 63.2 MW in Portugal, where the company installed the first hybrid farm in the Iberian Peninsula;

Hybridization enables an increase of up to 40% in the park’s energy production via the addition of another renewable energy source.

EDP, world leader in developing renewable energies, has reached a new milestone in the deployment of such energy sources in Spain. The company has recently set its third hybrid energy farm up, reaching more than 100 MW of installed power through this mixed solar-wind system with a single interconnection point. This way, EDP positions itself as the only company with this manner of hybrid capacity: it strengthens its role as a pioneer in the sector after the launch of the first hybrid power farms of their kind in Spain and Portugal, becoming the leading company in the Iberian Peninsula as well as in Poland.



The three hybrid power farms operated by EDP in Spain are Cruz de Hierro (in Ávila), with a joint capacity between wind and solar power of 28.75 MW; Villacastín (Segóvia), with 28.2 MW; and Castillo de Garcimuñoz (in Cuenca), with 46.4 MW.

EDP Spain’s managing director and head of the company’s business in the Iberian Peninsula, Pedro Vasconcelos, pointed out that “the energy transition is unstoppable, and EDP wants to accelerate it with innovative solutions such as hybrid parks, that allow us to advance more efficiently in the deployment of renewable energies, leveraging existing resources and minimizing the impact on the environment. This new hybrid capacity is further proof of our commitment to driving a better future, and a clear demonstration of how EDP stands at the forefront of the energy transition.”

The Cruz de Hierro energy farm was the first in Spain to become hybrid. It boasts 14.5 MW of wind power capacity, adding 14.25 MWp of solar power.



The Villacastín iteration is similar, with 14.5 MW of wind power and adding 13.75 MWp of solar power.

The last energy farm to turn hybrid is also the most potent: Castillo de Garcimuñoz, in Cuenca, which has incorporated 20.9 MWp of solar power to its 25.5 MW of wind power.