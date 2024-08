RWE and Borussia Dortmund to install largest photovoltaic (PV) system on a stadium roof in Germany

RWE and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a six-year partnership. As a “Premium and Sustainability Partner” of the renowned Bundesliga club, RWE is to develop and implement a sustainable energy optimisation concept at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Borussia Dortmund’s stadium.

One of the main elements of this scheme will be the renewal and expansion of the photovoltaic system on the stadium roof. With over 9,500 new solar modules and a total capacity of more than 4.2 megawatts peak, Germany’s largest football stadium will soon also feature the largest PV system on a stadium roof in Germany. Thanks to the modules being coupled with a

3.4-megawatt-hour battery storage facility, climate-friendly electricity will also be supplied during periods when the sun does not shine. The PV system on the roof will supply enough green electricity annually to cover the equivalent of the club’s power consumption during all its Bundesliga, German cup, and Champions’ League home matches for a year. Excess electricity will be sold and fed into the power grid by RWE on behalf of Borussia Dortmund.

RWE and the football club have already installed a new PV system with more than 200 solar modules on the roof of Borussia Dortmund Fan World next to the stadium. Thanks to the electricity generated by the new PV systems, the club’s energy costs will drop significantly. Further energy projects at Borussia Dortmund are to be developed jointly over the course of the partnership.

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: “We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with Borussia Dortmund, a club from our region that is renowned across Europe. Together, we want to make Germany’s largest football stadium climate-friendly by expanding and efficiently using the PV system on its roof. Borussia Dortmund and RWE – two great teams that are perfectly positioned to support each other in achieving their sustainability targets.”

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund: “We are delighted to welcome RWE as our new sustainability partner. This collaboration on ground-breaking energy projects marks an important step for us on our path towards achieving sustainability. Together, we want to make an important contribution towards protecting the climate and promoting innovative energy solutions. Borussia Dortmund and RWE share a vision of building a responsible and sustainable future.”