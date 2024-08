Inauguration of China’s First 400 MW Offshore Photovoltaic Park

Grand Sunergy is deploying its expertise with the launch of the Yantai Zhaoyuan offshore project, the first 400MW solar farm in China, demonstrating the technological viability of photovoltaic installations in marine environments.

Grand Sunergy reaches a decisive milestone in China with the commissioning of the Yantai Zhaoyuan project, the country’s first large-scale offshore photovoltaic park.

Located in Laizhou Bay, this solar park with an AC capacity of 400MW and an installed DC capacity of 539.3274MW marks a milestone in the integration of renewable energies in the maritime environment.

The modules used, from Grand Sunergy’s Seapower series, are specifically designed to meet the environmental challenges of coastal areas, such as humidity, salt corrosion and UV radiation.

This project stands out for its ability to integrate advanced technological solutions in a hostile environment.

The HJT (Heterojunction) modules used feature notable innovations, such as the use of large cells, a double-layer glass coating, and UV-resistant encapsulation films, increasing their durability and efficiency.

Adapting to marine constraints

The marine environment, characterized by extreme conditions, demands robust and resistant photovoltaic modules.

Grand Sunergy has developed solutions to meet these requirements.

Seapower series modules feature 210mm HJT cells, protected by double glazing, UV-resistant encapsulation, and a butyl rubber edge sealing system that significantly reduces water penetration.

These technical features are crucial to guaranteeing the performance and longevity of offshore installations, where the risk of accelerated wear is high.

The technological innovation implemented in this project ensures greater resistance to environmental aggression, while maintaining optimum energy production.

By integrating these high-efficiency modules in a marine setting, Grand Sunergy is demonstrating not only the reliability of its solutions, but also their ability to adapt to new industry requirements.

This 400MW project at Yantai Zhaoyuan illustrates China’s ability to innovate in the field of renewable energies, particularly in the exploitation of marine resources for solar power generation.

The creation of this offshore park, combined with the use of advanced technologies, positions Grand Sunergy as a leader in the development of energy solutions adapted to contemporary challenges.

This project could become a model for other similar initiatives in coastal regions, reinforcing China’s energy transition.

The completion of this project is not only a technical feat, but also sends a strong signal to the global energy industry about the potential of offshore photovoltaic installations. It opens up new prospects for the development of offshore solar farms, helping to diversify China’s energy mix while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.