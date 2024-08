Chile already has an installed photovoltaic capacity of 10,680 MW

These are data from the Chilean Association of Renewable Energies and Storage (Acera) in its latest statistical report on the renewable electricity generation sector. Solar leads generation technologies.

The statistical report on the renewable electricity generation sector carried out by Acera for the month of July of this year shows the clear consolidation of the installed capacity of photovoltaic energy as the main technology, and a notable presence of renewable energies as a whole, which are close to 50% of the total.

As a whole, Non-Conventional Renewable Energies (NCRE, which excludes conventional hydraulics) total 17,989 MW of installed capacity (47.8% of the total) with an increase of 4.9% compared to the previous month. Photovoltaic solar accounts for 10,680 MW (28.4% of the total); wind power, 5,764 MW (15.3%); run-of-river mini-hydro, 662 MW (1.8%); biomass, 632 MW (1.7%); solar thermal, 108 MW (0.3%); geothermal, 83 MW (0.2%); and biogas, 60 MW (0.2%).

Conventional hydraulics reach 6,820 MW (18.1%), broken down into 3,458 MW (9.2%) of reservoir hydraulics, and 3,362 MW (8.9%) of run-of-the-river hydraulics.

The different thermal generation sources total 12,729 (33.9%).

The total installed capacity is completed with 54 MW (0.1%) of battery storage, BESS; and 3 MW (0.0%) of the wind plus hydrogen combination.

Another interesting fact in the Acera report is that referring to the installed capacity PMG and PMGD, which as of July 2024 correspond to 418 MW and 3,203 MW, respectively. Meanwhile, as of June of the same year, the installed capacity in the Net Billing segment corresponds to 259.5 MW, made up of 24,537 installations distributed throughout the country.